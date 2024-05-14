Open house set for Wednesday on West Kelowna parks, trails plans

Photo: Colin Dacre Rose Valley Reservoir, before the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The City of West Kelowna wants your opinion on what parks and recreation trails should look like in the community.

The city is holding an open house Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the West Kelowna Yacht Club at 4111 Gellatly Road to provide information on the proposed parks and recreational plans for West Kelowna.

For example, the city says it needs to add more sports fields but is having trouble finding land as the city grows.

The open house and the information gathered during them will be used to provide feedback to help identify refinements before the draft plans are finalized.

Open house attendees will have the opportunity to:

View the display boards and maps

Meet with staff and ask questions

Complete the feedback forms

Learn more about the specific details of the Draft Master Plans

Feedback on both the parks and trails plans is being sought until May 24.