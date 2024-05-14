Connector Brewing opens on Westside

Connector Brewing, located at 3310 Carrington Road on WFN lands, officially opened to the public on Monday.

Owners Rebecca and Colton Aston say the taproom has been a three-year project.

"This has been a passion project for us. We really wanted to connect people together and show a connection to the natural elements around," Colton said.

Everything in the facility is plant-based, including the beer, cider, wine, and full food program.

"We really just want to normalize that for folks. To make it really familiar and approachable. It is just delicious beer and delicious food in a fun atmosphere," Colton added.

This is the third brewery in West Kelowna.

Connector Brewing is part of the new Carrington Business Park development, which will house businesses including Full Charge Cycles, Master Glass, and more.