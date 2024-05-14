VIDEO: Take a first look at the new West Kelowna city hall and library

Madison Reeve

Some West Kelowna city staff have already moved into the new city hall building at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway.

Castanet was invited into the $22.8 million building for a first look before it is open to the public sometime this summer.

The library, a tenant of the building, is located on the bottom floor and also remains closed to the public until opening day on June 5. The total cost of the library has yet to be announced.

Other tenants set to occupy the facility include Service BC, ICBC, and local MLAs and MPs.

The new building is four storeys high, but only looks three storeys high as the structure was built into an existing slope on the lowest level.

The building is comprised of 736,015 pounds of mass timber, making it the largest mass timber building in the Okanagan.

Just over 100 city administrative staff will be located in the building.

"The focus of the whole transition of getting staff in has been on public service," said Trevor Seibel, deputy chief administrative officer for the City of West Kelowna.

"As we continue to operate out of the Mount Boucherie rec centre complex, we want to ensure that we have the front-facing services available there — we have tried to move more of the back-of-the-house employees."

"We have our engineering team that has moved in already, human resources, information services, and as we move closer to the final part of the move, we will have our front-end staff."

Seibel says it's unknown exactly when the building will be open to the public.

"There is still lots of work to get completed. We are getting closer," he said.

The new West Kelowna city hall building has been plagued by delays and cost overruns. When ground was first broken on the project at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway in 2021, it was expected to be ready by December 2022. That completion has been pushed back for a number of reasons, including supply chain issues and construction delays.

The building is 52,476 sq. ft., and the library occupies approximately 15,000 sq. ft.