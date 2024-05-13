Boucherie Road to temporarily close for spring maintenance

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart Road is set to close on Wednesday for spring maintenance.

According to the City of West Kelowna, the closure will occur during the evening from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The city says crews will be fixing irrigation lines, cleaning medians, repairing potholes and lamp posts, as well as sweeping streets and sidewalks.

"The work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes, and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. Motorists, please use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart as a detour route. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses, and transit users," a news release said.