West Kelowna jewelry company Carolily launches in U.S.

Photo: Carolily West Kelowna's Carolily jewelry is now available at a boutique in Carmel, California.

Carolily is going global.

The West Kelowna Jewelry company that was started in their home studio by mother and daughter Donna and Danielle Scheven announced it is making its first foray into the United States. Carolily has partnered with a California company.

"We believe in building relationships with retailers who are as passionate about their clients as we are," says Danielle Scheven. "Carmel Home Collection stood out to us not only for their beautiful collection but also for their deep love and respect for their customers."

Carolily's jewelry collection will be available at Carmel Home Collection's boutique located on Ocean Avenue in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California.

“I love pearls with a twist! Carolily merges a classic look with a modern vibe perfect for everyday jewelry,” says Jennifer Lupo, co-founder of Carmel Home Collection. "We are so excited to have these fun, new pieces at Carmel Home Collection!"

Donna and Danielle’s work was featured during Paris Fashion Week in October 2023. They recently opened a showroom within Most Wanted Luxury Resale at 540 West Avenue in Kelowna’s Pandosy neighbourhood.