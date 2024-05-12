Okanagan Connector closed Sunday due to tractor trailer fire

Photo: Contributed A truck caught fire on the Okanagan Connector early Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 8:05 a.m.

The Okanagan Connector remains closed in both directions Sunday morning, and it's not clear when it might be reopened.

A tractor trailer caught fire in the eastbound lanes of the highway about seven kilometres east of Trepanier Road, just after 1 a.m., forcing the closure of the Connector.

In an 8 a.m. update, DriveBC says an assessment of the scene is currently underway, but no estimated time of reopening has been provided.

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

A tractor trailer caught fire on the Okanagan Connector in the early morning hours of Sunday, closing down the highway just west of Peachland.

The vehicle fire occurred in the eastbound lanes just after 1 a.m., about seven kilometres east of Trepanier Road. The incident closed the Connector in both directions, and it remains closed as of 6:30 a.m.

DriveBC says it will provide a new update at 8 a.m.

It's not clear at this time what the truck was carrying. Last November, a commercial truck carrying hazardous materials caught fire in a similar area on the Connector, leading to a 17-hour closure.

One Castanet reader said they were driving home from Vancouver at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday when they came upon the burned-out truck. That driver says an RCMP officer on scene said the driver of the truck was OK, but that the eastbound lanes could be closed through much of Sunday.

“It’s Mother’s Day and who knows how early people are going to get going only to find out they can’t get through. Now that I’ve just arrived home at 4:45 AM, I know how I will be spending my Mother’s Day… sleeping.”