Aerial spraying for spongy moth to proceed in West Kelowna

Photo: Andrew Holliday This plane was flying over parts of downtown Kamloops on Wednesday spraying for moths.

Aerial spraying to combat the spongy moth in West Kelowna will proceed after an environmental appeal by a local citizen group failed.

The West Kelowna Branch of the Kelowna Citizens Safety launched an effort through the BC Environmental Appeal Board to halt the Ministry of Forest’s aerial pesticide use permit for spraying in 13 B.C. communities.

The board, however, has tossed the application.

"We did not expect a favourable decision knowing the Appeal Board had denied stays for these applications in the past,” said Lloyd Manchester, president of the WKB/KCSA.

In West Kelowna, spraying is set to take place at a 52-hectare site around and including Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

According to the province, spongy moths — also known as Lymantria and formerly known as gypsy moths — pose a risk to B.C.’s ecosystem and economy.

“In recent years, they have defoliated sections of forest and residential areas in Ontario and the eastern United States,” the B.C. government said in a news release.

“Untreated spongy moths risk spreading to other areas of B.C. and are a threat to urban forests and farms.”

In addition to West Kelowna, spraying is taking place in Kamloops, Cranbrook, Langley, Tsawwassen and Salt Spring Island, as well as a number of communities on Vancouver Island.

While it says the insecticide Foray 48B is used in organic farming and affects only moth and butterfly caterpillars after they ingest it, KCSA disagrees.

Manchester said aerial applications exposes a broad section of people, workers, and pets to the pesticide without their knowledge and is a health risk

The board found that the risk is mitigated by the advance warning to the neighbourhood and the fact that spraying happens at dawn, before most people are outdoors.

“I conclude that there is likely some risk of generally mild and temporary symptoms affecting humans in the treatment areas, with a lesser risk of more serious or long-lasting effects,” said Darrell Le Houillier, panel chair.

“Overall, however, the number of complaints received, when compared to the number of exposures documented historically in British Columbia (as discussed by the parties) or in other jurisdictions, indicates a very low risk of any significant side-effects for humans in the treatment areas resultant from the aerial application of Foray 48B.”

Anyone concerned with being exposed to the pesticide should stay indoors for one hour after application and wash their hands after outdoor activities. A date for the spraying will be posted on this page when it is determined.

with files from Tim Petruk