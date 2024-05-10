232808
West Kelowna  

Prime Minister Trudeau holding media availability in West Kelowna

Trudeau taking questions

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in West Kelowna meeting with local politicians and emergency officials at the local fire hall.

He is scheduled to hold a media scrum shortly before 12 p.m. that will be broadcast live on Castanet News.

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in the Central Okanagan today.

He will be meeting with local first responders and emergency officials at 11 a.m. He will be joined by Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit S. Sajjan, according to his official itinerary.

The location of his visit has not been made public yet.

There will be more to come on Trudeau's visit later today.

