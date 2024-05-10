'People are worried': Prime Minister Trudeau in West Kelowna ahead of wildfire season

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to West Kelowna Friday, meeting with emergency officials and wildfire victims in advance of what some fear could be another long fire season.

“People are worried about what the summer might bring, people are worried about what the future might hold for themselves, for next generations,” Trudeau said during a media availability at West Kelowna’s downtown firehall.

“There's a lot of uncertainty in the world and climate change is a big part of it. We need to continue to step up in our fight against climate change, so that we can minimize the extreme weather impacts.”

Provincial officials said this week B.C. can expect an early start to the wildfire season.

The prime minister said he sat down with “a number of families” who lost their homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire last summer. In addition to hearing about the loss of their homes, and the slow path to rebuilding, Trudeau said the families showed both resilience and the need for continued support as they piece their lives back together.

In July 2021, Trudeau made a trip to B.C. to promise rebuilding support for the village of Lytton after it was completely destroyed by wildfire. Three years later, very little reconstruction of the community has taken place.

“We are working with the community, we're also working obviously with the province on this,” Trudeau said in response to a question from Castanet News on the glacial pace of recovery.

“Rebuilding a town is no small task and the support for individuals and getting through this difficult time is a very real priority for this government. We'll continue to work with them as we move forward. But it's yet another example of how much we need to do to prepare and to support people facing incredibly difficult situations.”

Trudeau pointed to the recent doubling of the volunteer firefighter tax credit and another $800,000 to complete the training of 1,000 wildland firefighters—a promise he made on the campaign trail in 2021. He also noted $175 million in funding for emergency response and preparedness in Indigenous communities.

Trudeau said he also sat down with local mayors and fire chiefs on Friday. He said the government is working on fostering better coordination from organizations in multiple levels of government, as well as non-profits, when responding to an emergency.

He was also asked about the ongoing blocking of news on Meta platforms, but laid blame at the feet of the tech giant.

“This is on Meta,” he said. “This is Facebook deciding that they don't want to support the work of maintaining democracies.”

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in West Kelowna meeting with local politicians and emergency officials at the local fire hall.

He is scheduled to hold a media scrum shortly before 12 p.m. that will be broadcast live on Castanet News.

Story to come...

ORIGINAL 9 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in the Central Okanagan today.

He will be meeting with local first responders and emergency officials at 11 a.m. He will be joined by Minister of Emergency Preparedness Harjit S. Sajjan, according to his official itinerary.

The location of his visit has not been made public yet.

There will be more to come on Trudeau's visit later today.