Successful conclusion of third annual RCMP youth cop camp in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed RCMP and local leaders who took part in the 2024 RCMP Youth COP Camp in West Kelowna ?

The third annual RCMP youth cop camp wrapped up on May 6 at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary School, in West Kelowna.



This year 22 students took part and successfully completed the program.

"We reached our goal of strengthening the bond between the RCMP and Indigenous communities, and encouraging more Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to consider a career in the RCMP,” said Const. Rohel Williams, First Nations Policing Unit.



“I'm really passionate about this event. It's was a great chance for the students to learn directly from experienced RCMP officers who come to the camp to share what they know,” Williams added.

The camp gave students a direct look at what RCMP officers do every day.