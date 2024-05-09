Safari Ridge paintball seeking new home after 30 years on WFN

Photo: Safari Ridge Adventure Park

The owners of Safari Ridge paintball are searching for a new location after 30 years of operation on Westbank First Nation land comes to an end.

The family-owned business is not opening this season as redevelopment looms for its longtime home on Horizon Drive.

Joan and Gary Whiteley opened the facility in 1993 at a time when the Westside looked much different than it does today — tourism-focused businesses like Wet ‘N Wild water slides and Old MacDonald’s Farm were big draws.

The Whiteleys, not paintball players themselves, saw the rise of the sport.

“We saw how much people enjoyed playing the game and said ‘hey, that should be a tourist business,” said Gary. “So we brought it to the Okanagan and it’s worked great ever since.”

Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie, who owns the Safari Ridge property, has told Castanet he believes a development proposal is forthcoming “fairly soon.”

Gary says the business has outgrown the property anyways.

“It's been there for 30 years. And it started at a time when all the rules were different,” he said. “But we need to rebuild it, and we couldn't get a lease at that site. So we decided that we need to find another place.”

“It's not like we're done with it,” he continued, calling it “a great little business.”

If it wasn't for the McDougall Creek wildfire, 2023 would have been their strongest year ever.

They are now in search of a commercially-zoned property that can accommodate a 40,000-square-foot building and parking for 100 or more vehicles. Moving indoors to a year-round model is a necessity for the business to work moving forward.

Joan said they are thankful for the support of the neighbourhood and decades of memories.

“All the kids that we hired through the years, it's been over 100 kids — first time jobs, and they came back year after year,” Joan said. “It's been fun.”

Customers who played paintball at Safari Ridge as children would then have kids of their own and return to play as a family.

Early on though, the Whiteleys say paintball raised some eyebrows in the Okanagan.

“It was a brand new idea,” Gary said. “Some people thought it was promoting violence. Other people thought it was too dangerous. And, you know, 30 years, we've never had a serious injury.”

“We like to think that everybody had fun when they came there,” he continued. “We've always operated as a family business.”

If you own a property that could host the next chapter of Safari Ridge, situated somewhere between the Highway 97C junction and the Kelowna airport, the Whiteleys want to hear from you at [email protected].