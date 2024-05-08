West Kelowna mayor waiting for answers from province, BC Hydro

Photo: Wayne Moore West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom wants answers from outside agencies, including the province, on issues vital to the growth of the city.

At the top of the list, a decision from BC Hydro on a preferred route for a second power source into the region.

During his annual state of the city address before the Greater Westside Board of Trade, Milsom said it’s frustrating BC Hydro has yet to make a decision on an issue at the top of the priority list since the region incorporated in 2007.

“They were supposed to confirm the leading alternative last year and they haven't done that yet. It's unbelievable how slow they are,” said Milsom.

Milsom says the city continues to address the issue with the power utility but has heard nothing in well over a year.

“We continue asking for updates. We will meet again at UBCM and when the time is right I will go to Victoria and meet with the minister and other ministers.

“But we're going to continue to advocate. It's very frustrating.”

Support power from Kelowna

The council of the day in 2016 agreed a redundant power source under Okanagan Lake from Kelowna was its preferred option, one BC Hydro is apparently looking at.

Last summer, Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said in an open council meeting he was led to believe a deal was being worked out between BC Hydro and FortisBC to extend power from Kelowna.

Officials confirmed they were working with Fortis but nothing had been finalized. The city said it expected to hear from BC Hydro later in the summer.

They are still waiting.

Housing needs to be addressed

Milsom is also waiting to hear from BC Housing concerning more supportive and low cost housing in the city.

“They asked us to provide a list of unutilized municipal lands within our community. We've done that but we need to work with them and the non-profits to actually get some projects underway.

“We need support from BC Housing so we can serve the needs of our lower income seniors and families, and the homeless. They have obligations to look after them.

“We have our lane to run in. We only have so much money so the province needs to look after their responsibilities.”

BC Housing has purchased the city’s public works yard on Bartley Road but has yet to announce what type of housing project will be built on that property.

Milsom also wants the province to step up and provide more funds for policing.

Since 2009, Milsom says the city has added 17 members to its municipal police force while the province has added one to the provincial force that also works out of the local detachment.

Rapid growth

The city has grown exponentially since 2016 with a current population of 40,715 is 20 percent higher than eight years ago.

“We are growing rapidly, we are extremely busy but we are getting a lot done,” said Milsom.

“The biggest challenges are probably ahead of us. Along with growth comes demands on greater infrastructure, demands on services like policing and fire protection.”