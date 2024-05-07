RCMP investigating suspicious bush fires in West Kelowna

Photo: Alistair Waters

RCMP in West Kelowna are investigating a series of suspicious fires over the last couple of days.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue were called to the same wooded area off Shannon Lake and Bartley roads next to Brookhaven Care Centre on numerous occasions for small fires Sunday and Monday.

Police now confirm they are investigating. Officers are stepping up patrols in the area.

“The sources of the fires have yet to be determined and there are currently no suspects,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a brief statement.

“Anyone with any information is asked to phone the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.”

An RCMP officer at the scene of one of those fires late Monday afternoon said a number of motorists stopped and worked on the fire with shovels and buckets while fire crews were en route.