West Kelowna Subway operator sues driver, RCMP over 2022 crash

Photo: Contributed An SUV smashed into the Subway at #2-2430 Main Street in West Kelowna on May 7, 2022.

The operator of a Subway restaurant in West Kelowna is suing the RCMP and the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the business.

Jo-West Enterprises Ltd. (JWE) is seeking damages for repairs, loss of income and lease payments after it took nearly two years to reopen the business.

The lawsuit claims that in the early morning hours of May 7, 2022 an SUV driven by Tylor Thomlinson was being pursued by RCMP when it collided with a police vehicle and then struck the Subway, located at #2-2430 Main Street in West Kelowna.

The RCMP said at the time that a Dodge Durango blew through a stop sign at Hoskins Road and Main Street and struck an RCMP SUV before it continued on and smashed into the Subway, causing extensive damage.

“The police officer sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb of the Kelowna RCMP, who noted the outcome of the collision could have been “much more serious.”

The civil claim filed on May 3, 2024 says that as the result of the accident, “JWE was unable to continue its operation of the business until all necessary repairs were completed at the property.”

The Subway didn’t reopen until April 12, 2024. JWE says it incurred lost profits during the extended repairs. At the same time, it had to continue making lease payments even though the restaurant was closed.

Thomlinson pleaded guilty to one count of impaired driving and was fined $1,500 and prohibited from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $450.

The suit alleges he was at fault, but also alleges the RCMP was negligent for, among other things, continuing the pursuit of Thomlinson’s vehicle when they ought to have known that raised significant risk to the public and property. It also accuses those involved of failing to follow police policy when initiating the pursuit.

Thomlinson and the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia (on behalf of the RCMP) has 21 days to respond after the date when the civil claim was served.

These allegations have not been proven in court.