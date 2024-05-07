Library sets opening date in new West Kelowna city hall

Photo: City of West Kelowna An interior view of the new West Kelowna city hall/library building from November 2023.

Make sure to renew your books at the Westbank branch of the Okanagan Regional Library before May 25.

That’s the final day in its current location before it makes the move to its new digs in the new West Kelowna city hall/library building.

The library is set to reopen on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. will resume on June 6.

During the transition period, library members can still place holds for pick-up. Those holds will be temporarily diverted to the Westside Learning Lab, located at #216 525 Highway 97 South.

The new West Kelowna city hall building has been plagued by delays and cost overruns. When ground was first broken on the project at the 3731 Old Okanagan Highway in 2021, it was expected to be ready by December of 2022. That completion has been pushed back for a number of reasons including supply chain issues and construction delays.

Costs soared from $18 million to nearly $23 million. The project was also the subject of litigation, after a subcontractor placed a lien claimed it was underpaid for its work.

The latest update on the city’s website says staff will be gradually moving into the new city hall throughout the month of May. There is currently no public entry and all in-person services remain at the Mount Boucherie Community Centre, located at 2760 Cameron Road.

Along with the library, other tenants set to occupy the long-awaited facility including Service BC, ICBC and local MLAs and MPs.