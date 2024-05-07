West Kelowna firefighters, CRIS race for inclusion at ultramarathon

Photo: CRIS Members of WKFR and CRIS race in the PACE Trail Runs Wildhorse Traverse 50 km ultramarathon.

A unique team from the Central Okanagan got a lot of attention at an ultramarathon last weekend.

They pushed and pulled a specialized single-wheeled adaptive wilderness chair across the finish line at the PACE Trail Runs Wildhorse Traverse 50 km race through the Okanagan backcountry, from Kelowna to Naramata.

The team was made up of five West Kelowna professional firefighters and two participants from CRIS Adaptive (Community Recreational Initiatives Society). They crossed the finish line to roaring cheers in a time of eight hours and 25 minutes.

“I’m doing this race in order to promote inclusion and change people’s perceptions of what is possible when living with a disability,” said veteran CRIS participant Clayton March.

He was strapped into a trail rider specialized single wheeled adaptive wilderness chair for the race along trails in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park. Helping him traverse the course were WKFR members Troy Becker, Anthony Evans, Spencer Graf, Ryan Onyschuk, and Scott Wasden and CRIS volunteer James Sader. For four of the team members it was their first ultra marathon.

Becker, said they were nervous going into the event not knowing how fellow racers would react, but noted the support was unbelievable.

“Everyone was so supportive. We really want to thank all the racers as well as Rene and her team from PACE for giving us the opportunity to provide an inclusive opportunity that shows the power of community to break down barriers for all.”