Bystanders help put out brush fires near Brookhaven Care Centre

Photo: Alistair Waters

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is working with RCMP and bylaw following a string of fires in the bush off Shannon Lake Road near Brookhaven Care Centre.

According to witnesses two fires were spotted in the area yesterday, one Monday morning and at least one more this afternoon.

Fire department crews just completed mopping up the scene at this afternoon's fire.

According to RCMP at the scene, several bystanders stopped and, armed with shovels and buckets, worked to put out the two fires as fire department crews were en route.

It could have been a different outcome, the officer told a Castanet reporter at the scene.

Residents in the area should stay vigilant and call in any more they see. Open burning season has now closed in the Central Okanagan.