Firefighters to run wood chipper Saturday in Traders Cove

Photo: Cindy White

Volunteer firefighters with the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department will be running a wood chipper Saturday in Traders Cove.

Property owners who want to FireSmart their land or dispose of burned debris can drop off wood for chipping between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Crews will be set up along Westside Road in Traders Cove.

The service is being offered only to those who live in the Wilson’s Landing fire service area.

In Wilson’s Landing itself, a bin is also being set up near the boat launch where the community can bring their yard waste from FireSmart work.

May 4 is national wildfire preparedness day.