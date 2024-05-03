RCMP hosting cop camp at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary this weekend

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

It's time to break the barrier between RCMP and students in the Okanagan.

The West Kelowna RCMP Indigenous Policing Services partnered with Mount Boucherie Secondary School and Westbank First Nations this week to open the annual RCMP Cop Camp.

An overnight camp is to be held at MBSS over the weekend with 24 students from Grades 10 to 12 participating.

"The goal of the camp is to help build a stronger community relationship between the RCMP and Indigenous communities," said the RCMP in a news release.

Students will take part in a graduation ceremony on Monday after they have participated in the camp getting an up-close and personal look at many policing aspects including, police dog services, forensic identification unit, report writing, tactical team, water safety and more.

Constables Rohel Williams and Sherri Lund will lead the camp this year and will be camping out with students over the weekend at MBSS.

“We are very passionate about this event,” said Williams of the RCMP Indigenous Police Services.

“The students get an opportunity to learn hands on with several of our RCMP officers coming to the camp to share their expertise and experiences. We are very proud of the students that participate all weekend and we believe we are breaking down some of the barriers felt between the students and the RCMP.”