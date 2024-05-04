Classics in Peachland, new look in West Kelowna for competing car shows

Photo: Contributed Rebelle Rally winners Liza Tough and Sue Chapin will be at the World of Wheels in West Kelowna on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Peachland is the place to be if classic cars are your thing. If you want a bit more variety, maybe head to West Kelowna.

Plans are rolling along for both the World of Wheels and its replacement the Peachland Classic Car Show, after WOW organizers made the call to move their long-running event further north along Highway 97. Both car shows will take place in just over two weeks, on Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There was an uproar in Peachland when local residents learned that WOW would be moving to West Kelowna. The Chamber of Commerce stepped in and created the Peachland Classic to fill the void.

It will feature vehicles that were made before 1980, explains Cors Verhage, one of the Peachland organizers.

He says the area designated along Beach Avenue will be slightly smaller than in past years, starting near the Yacht Club and stretching to the the museum. Beach Ave. will still be closed and volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic.

Parking will be available near the IGA and Peachland Elementary, with a shuttle bus available to take people downtown.

Verhage says there will be few vendors at the show. Instead, visitors will be encouraged to shop and dine at downtown businesses.

In West Kelowna, World of Wheels will take over Kinsmen Athletic Park, on Shannon Lake Road.

"We have the bands lined up, we have a kids area, we have a beer garden, we have food trucks, we have the mayor coming to do a welcome speech and he’s going to pick a car,” explained longtime WOW volunteer Pamela Cunningham.

She won’t know how many exhibitors they will have until the day of the show, but there’s one entry she’s looking forward to. Two West Kelowna women who won the Rebelle Rally off-road navigation race will be on hand.

“They’re coming. We’ve invited them. I’m really excited because they sound super cool,” said Cunningham.

“As well, we have some non-profits, some raffles, Habitat for Humanity. Our event is a car show but it’s also a community event. We try to include everyone who needs exposure and needs support. That’s what makes the show as large as it is.”

She believes there will be plenty of space for cars, vendors, entertainment and car lovers at Kinsmen Athletic Park. She also believes parking won’t be a problem.

“There is parking right up to the middle of the park when your drive in Kinsmen Park. You go right to the back around the sports fields. There’s quite a bit of space. There’s three parking lots and there’s also quite a bit of room up and down the road. The shoulders are quite wide,” Cunningham explains.

She says professional traffic control will be on site, and because there’s more that one access point to the neighbouring community, residents can get in and out without having to go right by the busy park.

Cunningham is thanking the City of West Kelowna and local businesses for making World of Wheels feel welcome. “We are hoping for the best. This is our first year and we will just think positive that hopefully it all works out. I think it will.”

Now fingers are crossed in both communities that Mother Nature will cooperate and bring beautiful car show weather on May 19.