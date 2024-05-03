Safari Paintball closed for season as redevelopment prospect looms

Photo: Google Maps

Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie says his property leased by Safari Ridge Adventure Paintball could be developed sooner rather than later.

“I have lots of interest in the property,” Louie told Castanet News.

“I’ve had many developers who have approached me. I am in intensified negotiations right now.”

Presumably because of those negotiations, Safari Ridge will not be opening this season.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be opening for the 2024 season,” a note on the website states. “No bookings will be accepted until further notice.”

Safari Ridge has been operating at the Horizon Drive location just off Highway 97 for 30 years.

Louie also owns Indigenous World Winery adjacent to Safari Ridge. The winery shut down last year.

Rumours have swirled for years about the possibility of redeveloping the property.

“I’m not at liberty to say what I’m looking at or what’s going to be built, but I can tell you there is a lot of interest and that there will be some development forthcoming, I think fairly soon,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of different parties I can assure you. We’ll sort it out and figure out which development actually moves ahead and what time frame.”