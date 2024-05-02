WFN chief joins prime minister at treaty commissioner announcement

Photo: Alistair Waters - file

Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie stood beside the Prime Minister Trudeau Thursday morning when the government announced it will establish a commission to oversee treaties with Indigenous peoples.

The government proposes to create a new agent of Parliament to oversee modern treaty implementation.

"It's always good when you are at the table with government, with cabinet, with the prime minister discussing issues," Louie told Castanet News following the morning news conference.

"I had some of the opening comments to outline the structure. I talked about our self-governing groups across Canada.

"We have different types of groups, some that have land claims without self-government, some that have land claims and self-government and the stand alone communities like Westbank and Sechelt who have self-governing agreement without land claims."

Louie says his involvement in the process was to outline the need for evolving distinction-based approaches and policies by government when dealing with each individual group.

Legislation to create a commissioner to oversee modern treaty implementation must still pass through the House of Commons before it can be enacted.

"Time is running out quickly for getting legislation passed by Parliament," added Louie.

Louie believes a commissioner to look at modern day treaties and self-governing First Nations like WFN can be a good thing because guidance is needed to determine what issues are being worked on and how to expedite those at the negotiating table.

"If you have an overall commissioner who is tasked with that, it's more likely you are going to have issues dealt with more broadly and more quickly."