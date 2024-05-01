Police seized drugs, stolen property during two West Kelowna raids in March

Photo: RCMP

Police seized drugs, weapons, cash and stolen items during two raids in West Kelowna back in March. But while two suspects were arrested, neither have been charged.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP said the West Kelowna RCMP executed two search warrants in March, along with assistance from the Emergency Response Team.

“This was the culmination of a lengthy investigation in relation to property crime and drug trafficking throughout the Central Okanagan area,” Cpl. Gauthier said.

He did not disclose details of where or when the raids took place, but a photo released by police showing the seized materials is dated March 22, 2024.

Police seized about 3.3 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, undisclosed prescription medication, $16,500 in cash and several undisclosed prohibited weapons.

Cpl. Gauthier also said officers seized more than $200,000 in stolen property, including a Dodge Ram, dirt-bikes, a utility vehicle, kitchen appliances, high-end tools and other equipment. Two other vehicles were seized as “offence-related property.”

Two Central Okanagan residents were arrested during the operation, but they were released without charge, “while police complete and submit a fulsome report to crown counsel," Cpl. Gauthier said.

“These results speak for themselves and we will continue to pursue those who engage in criminal activity in our community and beyond,”said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit.