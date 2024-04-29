Fire that destroyed abandoned mobile home deemed suspicious

Photo: West Kelowna Fire Rescue A fire Sunday night in an abandoned mobile home on Ross Road was suspicious in nature. The building was demolished so firefighters put out the fire.

A fire that sent a plume of smoke over West Kelowna Sunday night has been deemed suspicious.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a fire in an abandoned mobile home in the 1800 block of Ross Road at 6:30 p.m. They were also assisted by BC Hydro, FortisBC gas, Westbank First Nation bylaw officers, the RCMP, BCEHS and other service providers.

The first arriving crew poured water onto the fire to keep it from spreading to neighbouring properties and the surrounding field. However, for the safety of firefighters, WKFR decide against entry into the building for fire suppression.

Instead, an excavator was brought in to tear down the home so crews could access remaining hidden fires from a safe location.

While the fire is suspicious in nature, WKFR says due to demolition and suppression efforts, the cause is undetermined at this point.

