West Kelowna Fire Department on the scene of fire near Ross Road and Highway 97

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

A nearby West Kelowna resident said smoke has subsided.

"I just drove by and it looks to be under control," a resident said.

A total of four engines are on the scene along with West Kelowna RCMP.

At this time it's unknown what exactly was on fire.

Castanet has requested more information.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 p.m.

Heavy smoke is pouring out from a building along Highway 97 and Ross Road in West Kelowna.

According to a resident, the fire started just after 6:35 p.m.

"We can see some flames coming and going," resident Robin Dei told Castanet.

At this time it's unknown what exactly is on fire.

The West Kelowna Fire Department is on the scene.

More information to come...