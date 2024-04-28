Family driving home to Langley from West Kelowna on the Coquihalla left bloodied after rock hits vehicle

Photo: Facebook Jessica Boyer

A family is left bloodied and traumatized after a golf ball-sized rock hit their vehicle while driving on Highway 5 near Larson Hill Sunday afternoon.

Jessica Boyer and her husband, along with their baby and dog, were headed home to Langley after spending the weekend in West Kelowna celebrating her dad's 75th birthday.

The family was traveling on the Coquihalla around noon when their car was struck.

"We were just driving and we heard something hit our windshield, and it was the loudest noise. We thought something had exploded, and we got hit with raging glass, and there was a massive hole in our windshield."

"My face is bloody, and my hands are bloody, and my husband's knuckles are bloody. The baby and the dog are in the back," Boyer said.

The family believes they were hit with two different rocks.

"It hit the windshield first, and then we looked up, and then the sunroof exploded. It was really loud. It was just on the road. We were the lone vehicle. It was super weird. Unless a bird picked it up or something, I don't know what cliff it would have come off of."

The family stopped at Rona to get their glass fixed and headed back on the road.