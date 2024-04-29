Convicted West Kelowna rapist released to Lower Mainland halfway house

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Jeremy Czechowski

This story contains graphic details of sexual assault that may not be suitable for all readers.

A convicted West Kelowna rapist is being released from custody to a halfway home in the Lower Mainland, despite his attempt to return to the Okanagan.

Following a six-day trial in 2018, 42-year-old Jeremy Czechowski was found guilty of a violent rape of a woman in West Kelowna in the early hours of Feb. 20, 2016. He was convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement, attempting to choke and uttering threats.

He was handed a five-year jail sentence. After multiple attempts to appeal the conviction, Czechowski has remained behind bars since March 2021.

In November of 2022, the Parole Board of Canada denied Czechowski's bid for parole, citing his “high risk to re-offend sexually or violently.” But after serving two-thirds of his sentence, Czechowski will now be released on statutory release – a mandated release that nearly all offenders are eligible for.

But given continued concerns about the risk he poses to the community, the Parole Board implemented a number of conditions on his release, including the requirement that he live at a Lower Mainland halfway house with no leave privileges.

“In the absence of a condition requiring you to reside in a community-based residential facility or a psychiatric facility, you will present an undue risk to society,” the Board stated in its recent decision.

“While your [Case Management Team] is recommending that leave privileges be granted, the Board is not authorizing such privileges. It is the Board's decision that you first need to demonstrate an ability to follow all of your supervision requirements and the conditions of your release.”

Continues to deny rape

Czechowski has maintained he had consensual sex with the victim, referred to as M, but she adamantly testified at trial that she never consented to him touching her. Regardless, Justice Kenneth Ball ruled M was too intoxicated at the time to have given consent.

An RCMP officer found M hiding in a bush the morning after the rape occurred, and he testified he had never seen someone so eager to get into his car.

The Parole Board says M continues to suffer, more than eight years after the rape occurred.

“In the most recent victim impact statement, the victim describes the ongoing 'nightmare' she has been experiencing since February 21, 2016, which she described as never ending,” the Board states. “She explains that she continues to suffer from extreme anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Because Czechowski maintains his innocence, the Board says he's “failed to take accountability.”

“You continue to maintain the victim agreed to have sex and appear to only concede you should not have had sex with the victim as you claim she was intoxicated,” the Board says. “Further, despite having completed programming, you continue to demonstrate a sense of entitlement and misogynistic views that reinforce your controlling thoughts towards women. You minimize and deny your violent behaviour, as well as your sexual deviancy.”

Sought release to friend's house

Czechowski argued he should not be required to live at a halfway house upon his release, and instead wanted to live with a family friend. While the location of the friend's home was not disclosed, Czechowski said he planned to return to his former employment if he was released to the friend's home, so the friend is presumably located in the Okanagan.

But the Parole Board rejected Czechowski's proposed plan, ruling the friend's home was not suitable – as the friend believes Czechowski is innocent – and his former employer “was not assessed as a positive community support for you.”

No halfway homes in the Okanagan would accept Czechowski, but he was accepted at one halfway home in the Lower Mainland.

The Board said Czechowski's accountability, motivation levels and “reintegration potential” are all rated as “low,” while his Case Management Team says he's “not engaged in [his] correctional plan.”

And while Czechowski has not been involved in any “incidents” while in custody, the Board noted he's become “frustrated with the lack of acceptance to [his] preferred area of release.”

“You stated you would intentionally breach conditions so you could serve out your sentence in custody and have threatened to harm any roommate if you are double-bunked while in the community,” the Board stated.

One of the conditions the Board imposed on Czechowski's release restricts him from entering Kelowna, West Kelowna or Penticton.

“These conditions are in line with previously issued orders and are intended to prevent the victims from suffering further harm and trauma,” the Board states.

While Czechowski will be confined to the halfway house for the time-being, his five-year sentence is expected to expire in late-2025.

'Prolonged and violent' sexual assault

He's also been ordered to undergo treatment in the areas of sexual deviancy, violence and substance abuse, due to the “prolonged and violent” assaults he carried out over several hours. Prior to the 2016 incident, Czechowski had been charged, but not convicted, of another alleged sexual assault.

During the 2018 trial, the court heard how the victim had visited Czechowski's home with a friend after a night of clubbing in downtown Kelowna. M testified they were going to the house to buy cocaine, before heading home. Both M and Czechowski were intoxicated.

M testified Czechowski took her aside and tore off her underwear shortly after she arrived at the home, before he violently raped her in an upstairs bedroom for hours.

“While in the bedroom, the accused pulled off her dress, pushed her onto the bed and began to have anal sex with her,” Justice Kenneth Ball said during Czechowski's sentencing in 2018. “He grabbed her throat and was squeezing hard. She was having difficulty breathing and worried that she would become unconscious."

Over a period of several hours, Czechowski left the room on several occasions, before coming back to the room and forcing M to have unprotected anal sex, two other separate times.

At one point, he threatened to kill her and bury her in his backyard.

After M texted her friend “Help,” at about 6 a.m., her friend called police. An officer found M near Wiig Road and Green Bay Road just before 7 a.m., hiding in a bush.

M suffered head-to-toe bruising and scratches during the attack, along with broken fingernails consistent with self-defence. A doctor who examined M after the attack testified her injuries were “consistent with medical trauma from sexual assault.”