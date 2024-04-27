Hundreds came out to show their gratitude to the first responders who kept West Kelowna safe during the McDougall Creek wildfire

West Kelowna's Memorial Park was packed full of gratitude Saturday, as hundreds of people came out to thank the first responders who worked tirelessly last summer to keep the community safe.

The Okanagan Wildfire Responders Gratitude event was held Saturday to celebrate and honour the emergency responders who helped the community get through the McDougall Creek wildfire that tore through many neighbourhoods last August.

Firefighters from several local municipalities were on hand, along with BC Wildfire Service firefighters, RCMP officers, paramedics, search and rescue volunteers and many others, who all played a role during the tragic event.

Following the “Walk of Heroes,” a number of local representatives gave thanks to the first responders, including West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom, Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie, MLAs Dan Albas and Ben Stewart and Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston.

But of all the dignitaries on the stage, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund received the largest ovation.

“It's overwhelming. Just like everything to do with the fire, right from the first moments, quite frankly, I've felt pretty overwhelmed,” Brolund said following the ceremony.

“Including today, seeing so many people come out to say thank you, seeing so many first responders come back and join in for that.”

Brolund said eight months later, he still thinks about the McDougall Creek wildfire daily, adding that life hasn't been the same for him.

“The opportunities that have come, whether it's dropping the puck at the Canucks game, I got to go to the United Nations and tell our story,” Brolund said. “It's been a great opportunity to show people how we do it here, and today was an example of that. The outpouring of support from the public throughout the whole thing was what got us through.”

Saturday's event was eight months in the making, as volunteers began organizing back in September.

“The planning started just shortly after the fire was out, it's been a great journey,” said event chairperson Tom Groat. “We've had incredible support from the community.

“The first responders, the firefighters, all the emergency workers, those people who are feeding people, that are clothing people, all those people played a huge role in getting us through a crisis ... it's just great to see a community come together.”

While the weather co-operated through the first half of the event, the rain started falling hard around noon, sending many people scattering. But with the 2024 fire season right around the corner, Brolund welcomed the rain with open arms.

"Three weeks of this would be great," he said.