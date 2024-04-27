Vernon's Snowflakes did a flyby during the Okanagan Wildfire Responders Gratitude event in West Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Moore

The Vernon Snowflakes paid tribute to members of the BC Wildfire Service, flying over the Okanagan Wildfire Responders Gratitude Event Saturday.

The special celebration is being held in West Kelowna's Memorial to honour the men and women who tackled the devastating wildfires in West Kelowna last year.

Steve Foord, with the Snowflakes flying club, said they were asked to do a flyby, which they happily agreed to do.

Nine members of the 10-person group flew in formation over Memorial Park just after 10 a.m.

The arial display caught a lot of attention from those on the ground.

“We did that flyover just to acknowledge what all the firefighters did last year to get the fires under control. We are private pilots and we do this for fun,” Foord said. “We fly together regularly. Three or four times a week actually. ”

The group is based out of Vernon, but Foord said they have two members out of Penticton and one out of Salmon Arm.

“We fly home-built airplanes, they fly together nicely. They are easier to fly in formation than some other airplanes. They are more nimble and quick.”

The Okanagan Wildfire Responders Gratitude event carries on until 4:30 p.m.