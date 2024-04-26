A contentious development in Fintry will go to public hearing

Photo: RDCO Two lots proposed for subdivision north of Fintry.

Regional district staff said no, outside agencies such as BC Parks and Interior Health said no, but the voting members of RDCO board who had the ultimate say, said yes.

The issue in question, a proposed 70 lot subdivision adjacent to the Valley of the Sun neighbourhood and north of Fintry Provincial Park.

The 70 lots broken down from two large parcels could have the ability to include up to two housing units per lot or a maximum build out of 140 homes.

Okanagan West Area Director Wayne Carson, who represents the area in question, and Okanagan East Area Director Kevin Kraft voted in favour of moving the development to a public hearing. The remaining 10 directors representing Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland were unable to vote.

Concerns resulting in a negative recommendation from staff were wide reaching but not enough to sway Carson from voting to move the development forward to a public hearing and public consultation.

"We (Carson and Director Kraft) want to get this to the point where the public, the people directly affected have a chance to speak," said Carson.

"It's those opinions I'm really interested in.

"The main goal was to get as much information as possible on the record at the meeting so members of the community can see what's happening."

As for the negative comments from staff and outside agencies, Carson says a lot of the outside opposition hadn't presented anything to the board.

The residential lots are proposed to be 0.6 hectares, which falls short of the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s “one-hectare policy” that recommends lots that are not serviced by community sewer systems be no smaller than one hectare.

Carson, however, says there is a lot of septic in the area and the thought of a community sewer system "is not in our future."

He says the type two and three systems being proposed are good, solid systems, but he wants more information.

About concerns from BC Parks about environmental impacts to the area and added pressure on the park, Carson says he would like to see those concerns brought directly to the board and discussed.

There were also concerns the development does not align with the RDCO's growth strategy and official community plan.

Carson says the OCP first put together in the late 90s needs to be updated to reflect current conditions.

As the development was set to move forward board chair Loyal Wooldridge voiced concerns over two committees the board supports, the planning and environment committees.

"Both are made up of community members and it's been spoken to we want to hear from the community," said Wooldridge prior to the vote.

"Both did not support this application. From a governance perspective if we want to alter our support for these committees I think we need to decide if they are relevant.

"It the board want to make decisions on their own that's their right."

The development will come back to the board at a future public hearing.