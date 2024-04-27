West Kelowna farm market opens early, shifts focus with changing climate

Cindy White

Paynter’s Fruit Market in West Kelowna is opening May 1, one of the farm stands to do so in the Central Okanagan.

Extreme cold in January has devastated some early tree fruit crops in the Okanagan-Similkameen, so Paynter’s is shifting focus. Diversity is key to being able to withstand the more frequent weather extremes linked to climate change. Many farmers across Canada are rethinking what they grow, where and when.

“We’ve always diversified our crops,” says Paynter’s owner/operator Jennay Oliver. “For the last 10 years we’ve had over 100 types and varieties of fruit and vegetables.

“We have lost all of our peaches and apricots this year, but that just means we can focus on all the other ones.”

She says instead they have planted a lot more watermelon, cantaloupe, musk melon and ground crops like cucumbers, tomatoes, squashes and greens. “I’m actually kind of excited that we will have the time and effort to put a little bit more energy into those plants.”

Opening May 1 also means they will be able to offer early crops, like asparagus. Oliver says in previous years they often missed asparagus because the local growing season for the popular vegetable is so short.

Getting locals to make the market a regular stop is also key.

“We’re always looking to support our local customers and what they want, and what they are looking for,” notes Oliver. “Hopefully they can come out and enjoy the orchard in this early springtime and grab a coffee, walk around and see all of our plants growing and see the whole process now."

Paynter’s has added a pumpkin patch for local families to wander this fall, is growing more flowers and it is bringing back pop-up markets on Fridays in May, after a successful run in 2023.