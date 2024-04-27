Tribunal rules both neighbours at fault after dog fell in West Kelowna pool

Photo: Flickr - Bill Wilson File photo

Both neighbours' negligence contributed to the damage a dog caused to a West Kelowna pool in the spring of 2022, the Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled this week.

The neighbour dispute stems from an April 2022 incident in a West Kelowna neighbourhood, where Jill Thompson was looking after her son's dog. While the dog was playing in Thompson's backyard, it ran into the yard of Thompson's neighbour, Susan Greig, through a gap in the fence. The dog then fell into Greig's pool.

Thompson ran over and rescued the dog from the pool, but Greig claimed the dog damaged her pool and pool cover, resulting in about $7,000 in damage.

Greig's home insurance paid for the damage, but Greig sued Thompson, seeking $1,000 for the deductible she paid, along with $2,329 for increased insurance premiums for three years and $600 for being unable to use the pool for three months.

Thompson argued there was no evidence the dog caused the damage to the pool and cover, but in the recent decision, Tribunal member Sarah Orr cited Greig's surveillance footage in ruling “it is more likely than not that the dog damaged the pool.”

Orr also ruled that Thompson was negligent by not maintaining “reasonable control of the dog” while it was in her backyard, “which Mrs. Thompson knew or should have known was enclosed by an insufficient fence.”

But Orr also found Greig was negligent by failing to repair the gap in the fence that the dog went through.

“I have found that both Ms. Greig and Mrs. Thompson were negligent,” Orr said. “I find there is insufficient evidence to determine whose property the fence is on, but both parties’ negligence is founded on the fence’s insufficiency. Section 1(2) of the Negligence Act says that if it is not possible to establish different degrees of fault in the circumstances, liability must be apportioned equally. So, I find Ms. Greig and Mrs. Thompson are equally responsible for the incident.”

As a result, Orr ordered Thompson pay Greig $500 for half of the deductible she paid, along with $123.72 in interest and Civil Resolution Tribunal fees.

As for the additional claims about increased premiums and loss of use of the pool, Orr noted Greig didn't submit any evidence about these expenses, so Greig “failed to prove this aspect of her claim.”