Driver left rattled after car rammed by stolen RV in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed A car was hit by a stolen RV trying to flee RCMP at Brown Road and Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

The RCMP is still looking for the driver of a stolen RV after it rammed another vehicle while fleeing police earlier this week.

The incident happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. at Brown Road and Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

A woman posted a photo to social media showing the front end of her car caved in. She said she was stopped at a red light when the stolen RV hit her Kia Soul. Several other drivers in the area saw the collision.

West Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet they located the stolen RV on Wednesday and tried to stop it while it was waiting at the red light. That’s when it collided with the woman’s vehicle and took off.

An officer stayed with the woman until BC EHS arrived.

Later that day, mounties tracked down the motorhome in West Kelowna. Police continue to investigate and search for the suspect.