West Kelowna's effort to add sports fields to community clashes with topography

The City of West Kelowna hopes to add more sports fields to the community over the next decade, a process that could be challenged by the lack of flat land on the Westside.

The municipality is in the process of seeking feedback on the draft versions of their proposed parks and trails master plans.

The parks plan suggests the city needs to add two or three rectangular fields, one baseball diamond and one softball diamond to meet growing population and demand over the next 10 years.

“The city is lower than benchmarked communities in provision of diamonds, both for baseball and softball,” the master plan says. “It is close to average in rectangular field provision and many other communities of similar size do not provide a dome.”

Most of the fields in West Kelowna are booked well above 50% for the month of May, which is typically considered capacity for peak periods.

Anders field, which has low bookings, will be lost when the replacement fire hall is constructed.

The Shannon Woods field has not been used heavily during weekdays, while the Issler and Ranch ball diamonds are underused on weekends.

The plan recommends the city acquire sites for future sports fields, but available land has been getting harder to find as the community grows.

“West Kelowna’s hilly topography limits opportunities for acquisition of large, flat park sites,” the plan says.

The plan notes that the school district has a number of playing fields that are not maintained to the same standard as municipal fields, “mutually-agreeable partnerships may warrant consideration.”

Since the 2016 parks plan, parkland growth in West Kelowna has actually slightly outpaced population growth, with the municipal parkland/1,000 residents ratio increasing from 5.38 ha/1,000 residents to 5.80 ha/1,000 residents.

The target is six hectares per 1,000 residents.

Feedback on both the parks and trails plans is being sought until May 24.

Photo: City of West Kelowna