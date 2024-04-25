Slow morning commute along Bridge Hill into Kelowna

Photo: DriveBC webcam Traffic was backed up on Bridge Hill Thursday morning.

UPDATE 8:45 a.m.

Castanet readers say the traffic is backed up all the way to Elk Road.

The traffic volume on Bridge Hill is also spilling over onto other roads. Boucherie Road is bumper-to-bumper from Highway 97 to Douglas Road.

ORIGINAL 8:15 a.m.

The drive into Kelowna from West Kelowna is a very slow go Thursday morning.

Reports on social media say there was at least one crash on Highway 97 early this morning that impacted traffic flows.

Traffic cameras show vehicles backed up for kilometres, extending to at least Boucherie Road.

Expect the drive to take up to 30 minutes longer than usual.