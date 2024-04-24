Stage 2 water restrictions in effect for West Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel

In an effort to reduce water demand during drought, the City of West Kelowna has implemented Stage 2 water regulations effective immediately.

Under Stage 2 regulations, outdoor irrigation of lawns and landscapes is permitted on certain days, with even numbered addresses being allowed to water on Saturdays and Tuesdays, and odd numbered addresses being watered on Sundays and Wednesdays.

"Below normal snowpacks, ongoing drought in 2024 and high customer demand are keeping reservoirs from filling as they normally would this time of year. All customers are asked to immediately reduce outdoor water use by 30 per cent to conserve resources," said the city in a statement.

If drought and high use of water continue, restrictions may be tightened further.

If needed, stage 3 would permit watering once weekly and prohibit filling pools, hot tubs, fountains, and ponds or washing vehicles, sidewalks and driveways.

According to the Okanagan Basin Water Board, the Okanagan Valley is experiencing lingering effects from last summer’s wildfires, hot and dry conditions in 2022 and 2023, limited snowpack, an early freshet, as well as a warm and dry spring.

Also under Stage 2 water regulations:

Properties with automated time clock sprinkler systems may only irrigate between midnight and 6 a.m. on the days permitted.

Properties with manually controlled sprinkler systems, including those attached to outside taps, may only irrigate between midnight and 11 a.m. or between 6 p.m. and midnight on the days permitted.

Sprinkling is never permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

General rules allow hand watering of all landscape plant materials and vegetable plantings, excluding lawns.

You can visit the City of West Kelowna website for more information on current watering regulations.