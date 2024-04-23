City workers in West Kelowna getting 16.5% pay bump over four years

Photo: Colin Dacre

The unionized workforce with the City of West Kelowna will be getting a 16.5% pay raise over four years.

The municipality announced Tuesday that it and the Association of Local Government Employees have reached a new four-year collective agreement after three days of bargaining earlier this month.

Union members ratified the deal on April 17 and West Kelowna council approved the agreement Tuesday.

The city employs 155 full-time and 40 relief and term unionized employees.

The increases for West Kelowna’s 195 ALGEU employees are:

4.5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2024

5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2025

3.5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2026

3.5 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2027

The city says other changes to the collective agreement were “minor housekeeping amendments.”