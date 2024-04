Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna fire crews quickly doused a fire burning behind some dumpsters off Highway 97 on Tuesday.

Witnesses say the fire started behind the bins outside the A&W at Gellatly Road.

“Fast response by West Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP. Started at 1 p.m. out at 1:08 p.m.,” said the witness.

The cause of the fire is not known and the fire department was unavailable for comment.