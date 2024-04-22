Watermain flushing prompts water quality advisory in parts of West Kelowna

Photo: Unsplash

Residents of the Shannon Woods, Shannon Heights and Tallus Ridge neighbourhoods of West Kelowna have been placed under a precautionary water quality advisory due to watermain flushing.

Crews are pumping high-velocity water through hydrants to remove sediment that has accumulated in the distribution system’s mains over time

As a result, residents in the area may experience reduced water pressure and/or discolouration when crews are working at a nearby hydrant.

The city says any disruption and discolouration should be brief and only occur around the times of the flushing.

An interactive map of the areas under advisory is here.

Under a water quality advisory, the very young, elderly, pregnant and anyone else with a weakened immune system should boil their water or seek an alternative source of drinking water.

The bulk water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads remains open.