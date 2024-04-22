Local MBSS student organizing walk for mental health fundraiser

Photo: Delaney Neukomm A representative from the Foundry gives a presentation at MBSS about mental health services the organization offers during last year's event.

For the second year in a row, students at Mount Boucherie Secondary are holding a Walk for Mental Health next month.

The inaugural event was organized last spring by Delaney Neukomm, who was then in Grade 10. A year later, she's bringing the event back, raising money for Foundry Kelowna as well.

This year's event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 8 at Mount Boucherie, and will include food trucks, inflatables, games, staff vs. students volleyball, a visit from support dogs and more.

Members of the community are welcome to come out to support the event and walk as well. Those interested can register here.

Neukomm is hoping to raise $10,000 for Foundry Kelowna through this year's event. Foundry is a local organization operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association that provides a range of support services for people aged 12 to 24.

Those looking to donate can do so here.

Participants will be put into two groups, with the first group going on the five-kilometre walk in the morning, while the other group attends a guest presentation. Then the groups will switch later in the day.

Last year, about 1,800 Mount Boucherie staff and students attended, along with about 100 community members.