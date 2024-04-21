Elvis tribute concert raises $3.5K for Central Okanagan firefighter societies

Photo: Contributed

It was a rockin’ good time on March 8 in West Kelowna, where a pair of Elvis Presley tribute artists raised $3,500 for the Kelowna and West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

Two Kings: Elvis Live in Concert was a fundraising concert featuring Jimmy Holmes and West Kelowna’s DJ Dodge, known in real life as Darryl Dudek. Uptown Hornz, and Cadillac Kings and Queens also performed for the crowd.

DJ Dodge recently presented the $3,500 fundraising cheque to Kyle Jacobson, who serves as chairman of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society.

“We were gracious enough to be contacted by DJ/Darryl after the fires,” Jacobson said. “He really wanted to show his appreciation and chose to make a donation to our charitable societies. It was an honour to have the net proceeds from the concert going to our charities.

“The concert was a world class, high energy Vegas show. Our charities are, of course, non-profit, and in Kelowna we run many programs, including our healthy snack program, which provides snacks to kids in need in nine local elementary schools.”

Dodge also gave kudos to Mike Schell and Marc Walker for their work behind the scenes to make the concert a successful one. Dodge donated co-produced the event, donated his time and performance fee, and topped up the fundraising total as well.