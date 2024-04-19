West Kelowna resident startled out of sleep by tree falling onto apartment building

Photo: Contributed A tree slammed into the side of an apartment building along Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna early on the morning of Friday, April 19, 2024.

A tree came crashing down, falling into an apartment building in West Kelowna early Friday morning.

A resident at 3401 Old Okanagan Highway told Castanet he was awoken by the sound of the tree striking his balcony.

“A tree just hit our apartment! One crazy way to wake up” he wrote in an email that included a photo of the tree that came to rest against the side of the building. He adds that the tree landed only about six feet from his bedroom. He estimates it caused damage to a handful of units facing a stand of trees on a neighbouring property that appear to have been weakened by disease.

The man says he heard screaming from upstairs and went to check on his neighbours, but no one was hurt. However, he notes the tree “blasted through” the railing of the apartment above his unit.

The West Kelowna fire department was called to the scene. The area around the fallen tree has been taped off and crews are working to remove the debris.

The resident, who rents a unit at the Skygreen complex, notes that work started not long ago to remove some of the rotted trees from another section of the neighbouring property.