One arrested after police raid in Westside mobile home park

Photo: Colin Dacre

There was a significant police operation in the Westview Village Mobile Home park Tuesday morning.

Residents of the mobile home park off Highway 97 near Grizzly Road on WFN lands observed several RCMP cruisers shortly before 11 a.m.

An armoured police vehicle from the Southeast District RCMP’s tactical team was also on scene. Residents reported hearing police using a bullhorn to communicate with someone in a home.

The incident had been resolved by the time a reporter arrived.

An RCMP spokesman says officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100-block of Highway 97.

“This search stems from an individual who was threatening to cause harm to employees at a local business and necessary to ensure both public and employee safety,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

One person was arrested, said Gauthier.

“Details of the investigation will not be disclosed at this time as it remains ongoing.”