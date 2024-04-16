Kalamoir Regional Park to close Wednesday for tree removal

Photo: RDCO

Tree removal is taking place at Kalamoir Regional Park on Wednesday, April 17, forcing a full day closure of the entrance at Benedick Road near the Casa Loma neighbourhood.

Visitors to the park are asked to observe and obey signs as the work is being completed in this portion of the park, removing two trees from the entry point.

This closure will obstruct use of this trail entrance to both access and exit the park, but an alternate trail access point can be used on Wednesday.

All other trail entrances will remain open (Collens Hill Road, Sunnyside Road and King Road).

"We thank visitors for their understanding and cooperation while the work occurs," said the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Visit the RDCO website to plan your next Kalamoir Regional Park adventure.