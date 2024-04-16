Victim of motorcycle crash under investigation for possible dangerous driving

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE 9:05 a.m.

West Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating the operator of a motorcycle following a crash on Highway 97 near Daimler Road late Monday afternoon.

Police witnesses described dangerous driving behaviour by the operator of a red Kawasaki street bike before it crashed into the back of a Jeep Cherokee.

The rider of the bike was stabilized at the scene before being taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash cam footage, witnessed the crash or any of the driving behaviour prior to the collision to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.

Highway 97 at Daimler Road in West Kelowna has now been cleared and traffic is moving normally again.

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.

Northbound lanes at Highway 97 and Daimler remain closed while police continue to investigate a collision involving a motorcycle.

According to DriveBC multiple vehicles were involved, however RCMP have yet to confirm any of the details.

Castanet has reached out to police for comment.

Traffic is being detoured along Ross Road.

ORIGINAL: 6:40 p.m.

Numerous emergency vehicles are on the scene of a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 97 and Daimler in West Kelowna.

Northbound traffic is being diverted along the frontage road.

There is no indication as to the condition of any of those involved or how many vehicles were involved.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.