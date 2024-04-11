Students to plant 8,400 trees in Bear Creek area following McDougall Creek wildfire

Several months after the McDougall Creek wildfire burned through parts of West Kelowna, the Rutland Secondary School forestry program teamed up with grade three students from Glenmore Elementary to plant trees in Bear Creek.

“We are in the area where the burn was last summer, and the grade 11 students are teaching my students about tree planting and forestry and regeneration of the forest," said Erika Van Oyen, a grade three teacher at Glenmore Elementary, at a site up the Bear Lake Main FSR.

"We are out here getting dirty and planting trees."

“We talk about sustainability, we talk about Indigenous knowledge of the land and the way controlled burning and things are a part of the Indigenous ways of being, so there’s lots of pieces that tie into it.”

The elementary school teacher tells Castanet it’s important to get students learning about local issues, and that wildfires have been a hot topic throughout the school district this year.

“This is actually the first time I’ve come up into this area and driving through it’s incredible, the devastation,” said Van Oyen.

“You can’t get kids involved and worried about things happening globally if they are not already learning about things locally. Once they care about their local land, their local environment, then they can start to see bigger. If you start off with something that’s happening in the Amazon, it’s so far away they don’t really understand it."

The RSS Forestry program has been around since 1990 and they’ve been ramping up their classes in recent years.

“The whole idea of this program is to get students interested in the forestry industry and give them a snapshot of a lot of the different careers that exist in the forestry industry," said Marshall Corbett, teacher with RSS Forestry.

"This week we are tree planting, these guys will get their S100 and have some opportunities to do a little bit of firefighter training and some of them will get employed doing that through the summer."

Being a part of the program for a number of years, Corbett sees big progress being made in terms of learning. He says teaming older students up with younger students allows them to respond a lot better than they might with a teacher, and that it also gives the older students something to teach from their own education.

“It really enriches the learning experience for everybody. Having the youngest learn from students who are only 10 years older than them, sometimes they respond a lot better than they would to an adult and it’s also really good for the older guys to be able to share what they’ve learned with the younger students.”

Students on Thursday planted a total of 1,400 trees in Bear Creek, and RSS Forestry plans to plant a total of 8,400 trees across the seven-hectare plot, work expected to be completed by Monday.