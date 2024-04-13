Westside Wine Trail hosting day of wine and cheese for those who love both

Photo: Contributed

If you like wine and you like cheese, you are going to love the Westside Wine Trail’s newest spring event.

The trail, which is managed by the West Kelowna Vintners Association, is holding Cheers to Cheese on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who purchases a ticket for the event will select four wineries along the 11 kilometre trail and then enjoy delicious two delicious cheeses and two premium wines at each stop.

If you are coming from out of town or want to turn it into a quick staycation, the Westside Wine Trail’s accommodation partners are offering special packages with A View to Remember B&B and The Cove Lakeside Resort.

More information and tickets can be found on the Cheers to Cheese website here.