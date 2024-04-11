Mount Boucherie evacuated due to fire in bathroom, investigation underway

Rob Gibson

Mount Boucherie Secondary School had to be evacuated Wednesday after the fire alarm went off at 3:25 p.m.

A video shared with Castanet by one of the students shows a fire in one of the toilets and inside a garbage can.

"Kids were screaming and running around."

The anonymous student tells Castanet the fire started out small inside one of the toilets but then another fire was lit in the garbage can, "the fire escalated to the paper towel dispenser causing a larger fire. Someone pulled a fire alarm and everything went crazy."

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund tells Castanet they responded to the fire alarm.

"Upon our arrival, we found a small fire in a bathroom garbage can that had been extinguished by staff. The cause was not determined and there was no damage," Brolund says.

A spokesperson for School District 23 says there were no injuries or significant damage to the school, "they are cleaning up and airing out the washroom today. Administration is in the process of identifying the people involved," says School District 23 spokesperson Justin Schneider.