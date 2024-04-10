Police search West Kelowna home after alleged assault

Photo: Wayne Moore Police are investigating an assault with a weapon at this West Kelowna home.

RCMP officers are executing a search warrant at a West Kelowna home after an assault with a weapon.

Police have spent the day outside 2641 Applegreen Court awaiting the approval of a search warrant after a reported assault at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“Officers have been there throughout the day to maintain scene security until such a time that the warrant has been executed,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

When Castanet News visited the home at around 5 p.m., police were inside, undertaking the search.

“One individual has received treatment at hospital and this is considered an isolated incident without concern for public safety,” Gauthier said.

Additional details were not released.