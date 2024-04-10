Group opposed to insecticide spraying denied audience before West Kelowna council

Photo: West Kelowna Webcast

It's not our issue.

That was the position taken by West Kelowna city council in denying a request by a group to address council concerning environmental issues around the spraying of BTK insecticide.

The West Kelowna branch of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association requested an opportunity to speak before council in hopes it would consider requesting the Environmental Appeal Board stay the application to spray BTK and request that alternatives to the application be pursued.

The Ministry of Forests plans an aerial spraying of the biological insecticide over an area including Constable Neil Bruce middle school. Plans are for three separate spray dates between now and June 30.

The insecticide is being used to control the spongy moth.

Coun. Rick de Jong commended the group's efforts but suggested council was the wrong place to bring their concern saying it's a provincial matter outside the city's jurisdiction.

He suggested the group take up the issue with MLA Ben Stewart.

Coun. Stephen Johnston was the lone councillor to support hearing from the delegation saying there is no harm in hearing from them, especially given the fact spraying will take place directly over a school.

While policy dictates council not receive delegations for items outside its jurisdiction, Johnston argued council has broken that policy in the past.

Information on BTK from the province suggests it is not toxic to humans and can be used around fruits and vegetables up to harvest.

However, people with respiratory ailments or other health concerns may wish to reduce their exposure to the product during the spray operation.